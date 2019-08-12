Irina Shayk walking in mini dress from Versace
The model resting with his daughter.
Despite the rest, Irina Shayk does not stop to show your great taste even on the beach. Yes, on the eve of the paparazzi managed to photograph a star of the catwalks in stylish yet sexy summer suit from Versace.
Recently in the network appeared pictures of Irina Shayk, which she and her friends had a rest on the sea without their daughter. And today, August 10, star mother took 2-year-old Leah for a walk on a motor boat.
On the way to the desired location of the paparazzi managed to take a picture 33-year-old supermodel, who once again secured its status as a stylish star moms. She was wearing a bright suit from Versace’s signature print of the brand. Silk robe consisted of a crop top with a deep neckline and a lush mini-skirt. Thus tanned Irina Shayk lit up a slim stomach and legs.
Her image, as always, complements your favorite pair of sunglasses, and a massive bag that Irina Shayk also chose from brand Donatella Versace.