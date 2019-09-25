Irina Shayk walks with daughter Leah in new York
After returning from fashion Week in Milan, 33-year-old Irina Shayk was immediately reminded of their maternal responsibilities. The previous day she was seen on the traditional tour with two year old daughter Leia — star mom and daughter caught by paparazzi on the streets of new York.
Irina dressed in a black crop top and sweat pants in tone, one hand was pushing a stroller and the other held the girl’s hand. Leia was dressed in a bright dress with a print of heroes of the Russian cartoon “Masha and Bear”, which is popular abroad. Along with her daughter model went to a children’s store in Lower Manhattan to buy the baby some new toys.
Recall that Irina Shayk has not seen his daughter for the last few weeks. All this time the model was fashion week in new York, London and Milan. The star not only participated in fashion shows, but also actively attending social events.
While Irina was absent in the United States, Leah probably spent a lot of time with his father, 44-year-old Bradley Cooper. Immediately after a breakup model and actor agreed on joint custody of the girl. Shake and Cooper agreed that would be equally spending time with her daughter. While a schedule of meetings of parents with Leah will be built on the basis of their work schedules.