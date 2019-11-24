Irina Shayk wearing daughter in a warm coat, and she went cold in the trench wide open.
Irina Shayk tries to spend as much time as possible with her daughter and often walks with her in the noisy new York. Paparazzi are not asleep, and then capturing the star’s mother and heiress.
Recently Irina Shayk and her 2-year-old daughter Leah once again captured in new York. 33-year-old model walked on the street holding a girl’s hand, and smiled. It seems that Irina was an excellent mood, she enjoyed the opportunity to be with your daughter.
Many fans of the model say that she always appears in public in a memorable way. Even everyday things Irina comes up with a bow, which then falls on the pages of glossy magazines. And 2-year-old fashionista Lea not far behind from her stylish mom.
Bow 2-year-old Leah was more representative of the time of year. The girl was a black warm down coat, pink pants with a picture of Minnie mouse and a warm hat. Yes, in this outfit Leah is not afraid of the cold weather!
However, some fans thought her mother Irina dressed too lightly for November. Still, sometimes weather can be deceptive, and may already should start to warm up.