Irina Shayk went for retail therapy in the boutiques of new York
While fans of Irina Shayk continue their attacks in social networks to “home wrecker” Lady Gaga, top model’s having a great time in new York. The other day she had allocated myself a few hours of free time and went shopping, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
For many women the best way to manage stress is to indulge in the purchase of new clothes. Not for nothing do they say that therapy saved not one broken heart. The race to the shops, got myself Irina Shayk.
15 Jul paparazzi captured 33-year-old star about the newly opened new York boutique, Falconeri. As we know, Irina is the face of the Italian brand and has in the wardrobe a lot of things cashmere brand. However, this does not exclude the fact that she is always happy to indulge myself by buying a regular news.
Shopping was very productive! Shop Shake left with four large packages in hands. Looking forward to when Irina will demonstrate their new clothes in the instagram story.