Irina Shayk went for retail therapy in the boutiques of new York

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

While fans of Irina Shayk continue their attacks in social networks to “home wrecker” Lady Gaga, top model’s having a great time in new York. The other day she had allocated myself a few hours of free time and went shopping, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Ирина Шейк отправилась на шопинг-терапию по бутикам Нью-Йорка

For many women the best way to manage stress is to indulge in the purchase of new clothes. Not for nothing do they say that therapy saved not one broken heart. The race to the shops, got myself Irina Shayk.

15 Jul paparazzi captured 33-year-old star about the newly opened new York boutique, Falconeri. As we know, Irina is the face of the Italian brand and has in the wardrobe a lot of things cashmere brand. However, this does not exclude the fact that she is always happy to indulge myself by buying a regular news.

Shopping was very productive! Shop Shake left with four large packages in hands. Looking forward to when Irina will demonstrate their new clothes in the instagram story.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.