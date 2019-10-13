Irina Shayk with her daughter Leah in style in new York
Becoming a mother, Irina Shayk did not change his sense of style. Each of its output on a walk with his daughter Leia careful attention to detail.
Give me one reason why I, as a mother, should wear longer skirts. How do people in General think of this idea? Why do you have to change yourself and your sense of beauty just because you became a mother? —
asked Irina in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.
Mom’s two year old daughter continues its March around the world’s main runways and shows a sense of style in everyday life — appearing in style on the streets of new York and Los Angeles.
Last Friday, Irina together with a little Leah paparazzi caught while shopping. To walk your daughter chose to model cosy sweater fashion this fall shade of cocoa with milk and jeans. Image of completed high boots on a flat course and dark glasses.