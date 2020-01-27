Iron copy Cristiano Ronaldo graced the carnival in Italy (photos)
Every year in the Italian resort town on the Tuscan coast of the Ligurian sea – Viareggio on the big square in the centre of the city is carnival.
Specially for this event, local residents made temporary sculptures of world famous personalities.
In 2020, the main holiday decoration was a copy of the Portuguese Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, reports The Sun.
The player is depicted as a huge robot, covered with armor, flexing his muscles.
For many people attending the carnival in Viareggio, the figure Ronaldo had a slightly frightening appearance, especially the look of a living legend of football.
With the ability to move eyes and open your mouth, the person could have a negative impact on the psyche of local children, the newspaper notes.
But still, it would not look unnatural sculpture Ronaldo in Viareggio, it does not go to any comparison with Cristiano bust installed in his native Madeira, which was so bad that it had to be replaced.