Character American actor Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron man will return in Marvel kynoselen. This information appeared in the pages of foreign media, which reported that the actor will take part in the TV series Disney+, filmed in the comic book “Iron heart.”
Superhero killed in the fantasy film “the Avengers: Finale”, but may appear in the new project. The main character of “Iron heart” — girl Riri Williams, who creates an armor resembling the Iron man suit. Being in a coma, Tony stark begins to train the teenager, speaking as a virtual assistant, which, according to rumors, and will be voiced by Robert Downey Jr. Marvel reports about the return of the actor has not commented on. This is information that he himself was the idea of filming the new series supports.
By the way, the movie “the Avengers: Finale” has become a milestone in the completion of history, which lasted long eleven years. Box office of the film amounted to 2,796 billion.