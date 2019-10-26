Irregular periods increase risk of early death
The specialists at Harvard University conducted a study, whose results were presented during the annual Congress of the American society for reproductive medicine (ASRM).
The researchers analyzed data on 93 775 women of all ages. Information was collected from 1991 to 2013.
Participating age groups from 14 to 17, from 18 to 22 and from 28 to 48 years reported to the researchers information about their menstrual cycles, their duration and regularity.
It turned out that irregular cycle when my period starts, then sooner or later, as well as a penchant for abnormally long gaps between periods are associated with an increased risk of premature death.
Scientists say that women 18-22 years of age, whose cycle was all the time irregular, the risk of premature death by 34% higher than their contemporaries with normal cycle.
Among participants with irregular menstruation in age from 14 to 17 years old the chances of early death was increased by 21%.
In women with a too long cycle (32-39 days, greater than 40 days), the risk of dying young was increased to 23 and 28 percent, respectively.
Irregular menstrual cycle can be a manifestation of a hidden health problem, said experts.
So, disorders of the cycle is called, in particular, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, inflammatory diseases, problems with the thyroid gland.