Irritable bowel syndrome: how to identify and how to treat

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a widespread disease and suffer from it people in the Prime of life. The age of patients, typically 30-40 years.

According to the doctors, the disease often affects women than men.

IBS symptoms several, and each of them may occur in other diseases. The word “syndrome” indicates that there is a set of symptoms which are common causes.

When SRK celebrated primarily abdominal pain. They can be cutting, stabbing, pulling, aching, but after a bowel movement comes relief. The process of defecation may be accompanied by pain.

Also characteristic symptom should be considered a change in stool consistency. Patients may suffer from diarrhea and constipation. In addition, the characteristic is a sense of incomplete defecation, mucus in stool, bloating.

The main causes of IBS are in psycho-emotional sphere. It’s stress, various mental disorders and diseases. Also trigger the development of the syndrome may dysbacteriosis, a sedentary lifestyle.

Treatment of the syndrome. It is primarily the effect on the emotional state of a person. The patient needs to organize his life, go on a balanced diet, increase physical activity. You need to overcome stress, to change the attitude to reality. Pills can be prescribed only by a doctor.

With the right approach to the treatment of this disease the prognosis is favorable, say doctors.

