Irritable bowel: what is dangerous is the disease?
According to statistics, 15-20% of people suffer from irritable bowel syndrome. Many do not even pay attention to symptoms, although the disease is actually quite serious. Today we will talk about the signs of irritable bowel syndrome and risk of this disease.
Causes of irritable bowel
According to experts, irritable bowel syndrome is a disease of modern people who are constantly in stress. Nerves lead to bloating, flatulence, pain and spasms. And patients often or don’t pay attention to them by doing more, or treat a single symptom, not solving the problem in the complex.
The disease usually affects people 20 to 45 years. And often with irritated bowel women face. 70-80% of people with this problem don’t even go to the hospital, and only 2-3% promptly go to the doctor and get the necessary treatment.
The mobility of the intestine occurs as a result of alternating contraction and relaxation of smooth muscle cells. When they shrink, but not the relaxation, the formation of the pain and spasms. The higher the stress, the stronger the discomfort. This causes a slower bowel movement or Vice versa the acceleration that causes constipation or diarrhea, respectively.
Most doctors believe that irritable bowel is a consequence of disruption of the digestive system with the traditional signs. While the gastrointestinal tract of the patient may not be infected by a virus or other pests do not have lesions or pathologies. Even tests can be normal, but the diagnosis is still putting. The fact is that irritable bowel is a combination of violations of physical and mental condition of the person. That is, the body itself is not damaged, and disturbed its functions, which actually recover.
As to those reasons include:
- Hormonal failure;
- Disorders in the nervous system;
- Violation of work of intestines;
- Psychological disorders, depression, or stress;
- Heredity;
- An improper diet.
- Signs of irritable bowel
- Pain, stomach cramps;
- Diarrhea or constipation;
- Flatulence, bloating;
- Constant desire to go to the toilet;
- The sensation of a full bowel (even after toilet).
Against the background of these signs in people you may experience symptoms of depression and anxiety.
The risk irritable bowel
Most suffer dangerous symptoms, while you need to go to the hospital for treatment. After all, there are a number of dangers that may await the person who tries to cope with cranky intestine.
First, the pain symptoms will only increase and cause discomfort in different areas of life. And stress without aggravating the situation, and irritable bowel.
Secondly, one has had to take time off from work to take sick leave. If not that, then at least the health and performance will be seriously reduced.
Thirdly, the irritable bowel can hide secret threat – more serious diseases have similar symptoms. Including intestinal infections, inflammation, Oncology, chronic poisoning, adhesive disease. If not treated in time, threaten harmful consequences for health.
That is why it is important to seek medical help in addition, it is necessary to observe preventive measures to prevent irritable bowel syndrome. These include proper nutrition, quality sleep, moderate exercise, fresh air, avoiding harmful habits.
Medikforum