Iryna Bilyk and Catherine Kuhar find out the relationship in the Network
Iryna Bilyk publicly insulted prima ballerina and a jury member of a popular talk-show “dancing with the stars” Catherine Kuchar.
On his page in Instagram singer posted a furious post, which called Kuhar “professionally unsound” and “lost the love of the public”.
Inappropriate response Bilyk provoked a review of Catherine Kuchar during the second broadcast of “Dancing with the stars.” Evaluating the performance of Dmitry Dikusar (ex-husband Bilyk) and actress Victoria Bulitko, a jury member said she liked the dance of the couple and she even forgot about Irina Bilyk. A fleeting comment, the singer took it as a personal insult.
“When all that remains in the center channel is lacking ballerina who lost the recognition of colleagues and the love of the public, to compensate these unfortunate things with my name just the bottom. You, as the prima ballerina in the past repeatedly hinted the audience of many artists: it is not necessary so do not humiliate yourself hatred of the more successful”, – said Bilyk, hinting that in this way Ukrainian prima wants to “propiaritsya” by the name of “famous artist”.
Later, Kuchar decided to answer the flighty “star” in your account. On the page in Instagram she said she was not trying to offend Iryna Bilyk, and Vice versa – I wanted to make a compliment. This is why the singer could not understand it and reacted so violently at her words – for Kuchar is not clear.
“Irina, good evening! Mentioning You in this rating the show, I gave You tribute. For me, You are unforgettable singer. And I’m sorry that You do not understand.”