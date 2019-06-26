Iryna Bilyk and Dmytro Kolyadenko fueled the romance rumors
In early June, the Ukrainian show-business literally was shocked by the news that Dima Kolyadenko proposed to his ex-wife Irina Bilyk, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
But the ex-lovers have not ceased to provoke rumors about the affair. Pair and then publish pictures, and recently Iryna Bilyk and Dmytro Kolyadenko attended the wedding of goddaughter singer Alina Grosu. And if it was not previously known, together the artists flew in for the celebration or separately, now Irina Bilyk placed all points over “I”.
On his page in Instagram singer posted a photo with Dima Kolyadenko in which they cute posing in Venice. Apparently, after the wedding Grosu they went together to the city of lovers.
“Venice – the city of lovers!!!”, – signed frame with Kolyadenko Irina Bilyk.
Meanwhile, in the comments members write that Iryna Bilyk and Dmytro Kolyadenko made for each other: “And yet you are a couple, like it or not”, “Both crazy and creative! Cool, that back together again”, “You Kolyadenko made for each other.” Jokes jokes, but as long as the pair is in no hurry to refute the speculation of fans.