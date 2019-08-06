Iryna Bilyk boasted a luxurious gift from a friend (photo)
Popular singer Irina Bilyk, which ex-husband Dmitry Kolyadenko once again made the offer of a hand and was always surrounded by attention of men. As previously recognized, honored artist, she has many friends among the representatives of the stronger sex. It seems that for some friendship with Irina — very expensive.
Buddy Valera, with whom the singer is familiar to 30 years, on the anniversary of the relationship gave her friend a magnificent gift — an electric car. 49-year-old Bilyk boasted them online posted in Instagram photo the Tesla Model 3.
“This year marks 30 years of our warm friendship with Valery. This is a very long time. For some a lifetime. I sincerely want to thank you for this amazing gift, for the support, kindness and my happy smile. I’m a bit embarrassed to talk about such gifts online, but I’m sure my followers will understand me. This is only a small fraction of the gratitude that I can Express to you, my dear friend. I cherish you and sincerely hope that our friendship will grow with years,” — wrote Irina Bilyk pictures.
Such a car in Ukraine, you can buy from 40 thousand dollars. It should be noted that the electric car of this company prefers the head of the Office of the President Andriy Bogdan.
