Iryna Bilyk commented on his engagement with Dmitry Kolyadenko
The Network does not cease the rumors about the novel of Irina Bilyk and Dmytro Kolyadenko, who had once been a couple. Singer has even publicly made an offer to the artist.
And Irina Bilyk commented on his engagement with Dmitry Kolyadenko, says “social life”.
As it turned out, the star couple had to play love at a party, but he Kolyadenko decided to seize this moment and re-proposed marriage to the singer.
“We’re actors invited to spend a party talking about our love of Kolyadenko. And he, the rascal, I realized that I’m so helpless standing on the stage, smiling and decided to take the opportunity and proposed to me, now it’s all discuss,” admitted the actress.
Bilyk even shared what was the reaction of her husband Aslan Ahmadov.
“Aslan way is very evil, because he is far away” — shared star.
However, despite the acting, Bilyk publicly admitted that he still loves Dmitry Kolyadenko.
“I want to tell the whole country that I still love Dmitry Kolyadenko and there is nothing we can do,” said the singer.