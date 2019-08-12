Iryna Bilyk conquered in a powerful way on the red carpet
Latvian singer Laima Vaikule recently staged in Odessa festival, which gathered a large number of Ukrainian celebrities, along with other artists have been at him and Irina Bilyk, what star said in his Instagam.
Dramatic photographs with extraordinary outfits, in which it was possible to see Irina on the red carpet of the South festival, won her subscribers. However, the most stunning they recognized a photo of the actress with the last day of the holiday.
Bilyk chose the image in the style of Frida Kahlo, throwing on the shoulders of a bright green jacket men’s cut, she picked up to him a voluminous skirt Maxi black tulle and a t-shirt with the image of Frida. And supplemented with the image of a huge wreath of flowers.
The singer was accompanied by a photo of the warm words to the woman who makes her admiration and inspiration:
“The last day of the festival, and my favorite Frida Kahlo is always with me. So many times already read the biography of this strong and talented woman! Tragic fate, exhausting love and so much happiness and peace in her paintings. It is a dream to get to the Museum of Frida, in Mexico city,” admitted under the Irina.
In addition, she added that also delighted his fans:
“At this festival, especially the Parallels with the strong and talented. I know that you and me, too! Strong, beautiful, resistant and the most favorite in the world!” — superbad celebrity.
It should be noted that subscribers reciprocated:
- A classy lady
- The best image of the festival
- Frida
- Cool t-shirt. Frida Kahlo was certainly a strong personality. When there happen to be some the troubles of life,remember people like that! And I take myself in hand…)
- Our beautiful
- Irina, I’m even afraid to tell You, very beautiful
- You soccer fans!!!!!
- The Firebird! bilicka our prirodzene
- Fairy
- The Miracle Of The Ira! Very beautiful
- Retained, unbeatable!!!
- Treba bude enter Zamorano on Taku zanadto Privalova soundnet
- Bright girl Ira! Yeah. Frida Kahlo the most interesting person. And we are persistent. That’s for sure..
- And You @bilyk_iryna themselves Strong and Talented! And always Luxurious!