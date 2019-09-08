Iryna Bilyk excited fans sverhodarennym way
Iryna Bilyk posted a photo on which poses in a very seductive manner.
In recent years the style of Irina Bilyk became more restrained — flying cut dresses, jackets and massive decorations. However, more recently, the artist liked to try a more seductive images. So, the other day in her blog appeared in the archival photo, which she sealed in tight-fitting bodysuit with a deep neckline in fishnet tights, gloves and full-bodied makeup. Also in the publication, the singer added another photo where she poses in gentle dress of blue color. In the comments, the artist asked what her fans like more:
“Hey, honey! Prepare for you something new, but need some advice. What’s closer to 1 or 2?” asked Irina subscribers. By the way, the opinion of fans was divided. Which image you like more?