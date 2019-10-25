Iryna Bilyk has shocked fans with news about his health
Popular Ukrainian artist Iryna Bilyk complained to his fans that due to sudden ailments like to cancel a concert in Odessa. About this singer said on his page on the social network Instagram.
According to the singer, she “was horrified to find the weakness of the wild, and before going on stage the temperature of 40”.
However, before such drastic measures is not reached. The artist found the strength to go out and perform their hits in front of an audience. Bilyk said that helped her to recover.
“Already thought the concert was not to be, but… Ever wonder where in me those forces that motivates me when despite all the “but” from health to other things in life, I feel like I soar above all the troubles and still go on stage,” said the network singer.
She said that she cured her audience – “you are my strength, my voice, my invulnerability”.
Bilyk also thanked all their fans for the support, warmth, positive emotions and love. “I love everyone, thank you I have❤❤❤Your Ira”, – said Bilyk.
Fans, in turn, wished the singer a speedy recovery and encouraged to take care of yourself.