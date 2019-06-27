Iryna Bilyk is preparing for the wedding

Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, probably also preparing for the wedding. According to the singer, her 20-year-old son Gleb enlisted.

Irina Bilyk, in addition to singing career, is also an active blogger. With fans of the 49-year-old actress not only shares his creative plans, but staff from his personal life. In particular, the singer showed spectacular photos from the wedding of goddaughter Alina Grosu in Italy and his son Gleb to a girl. Last post gave fans the thought of the upcoming wedding of the firstborn of Iryna Bilyk.

“Next in line” dick wrote Iryna Bilyk, adding the hashtags “Gleb and Alisa”, “children’s miracle”, “love”, “I am happy mom.”

For photo lovers appeared in pants suits, fuchsia and shirts. Couple tenderly embraced, looking into the camera. The message of Irina Bilyk appeared immediately after wedding photo Alina Grosu, and began to congratulate Gleb and Alisa.

