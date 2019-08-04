Iryna Bilyk merged in a passionate kiss with Natalia Mogilev
August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Original singer congratulated the star with a birthday.
Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk originally congratulated his counterpart Natalia Mogilev birthday.
In Instagram Bilyk posted archival photo where she is depicted with Mogilev for a passionate kiss.
The photo of the star appeared as a Yin Yang — black and white swans.
“Natasha, dear friend! Happy birthday! I wish you and your team to new heights. Beautiful songs and appreciative audience. And our new Duo. P. S But I like it.” congratulated in photoblog singer.
Many fans Bilyk and Mogilev stirred quite juicy pictures. Nick noted that between stars would make a good Duo.
“Wow! On the lips, Duet of you would be beautiful,” wrote subscribers in Instagram.
Loading...