Iryna Bilyk merged in a passionate kiss with Natalia Mogilev

Original singer congratulated the star with a birthday.

Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk originally congratulated his counterpart Natalia Mogilev birthday.

In Instagram Bilyk posted archival photo where she is depicted with Mogilev for a passionate kiss.

The photo of the star appeared as a Yin Yang — black and white swans.

“Natasha, dear friend! Happy birthday! I wish you and your team to new heights. Beautiful songs and appreciative audience. And our new Duo. P. S But I like it.” congratulated in photoblog singer.

Many fans Bilyk and Mogilev stirred quite juicy pictures. Nick noted that between stars would make a good Duo.

“Wow! On the lips, Duet of you would be beautiful,” wrote subscribers in Instagram.

