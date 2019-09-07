Iryna Bilyk posed in a bodysuit with a deep neckline
September 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
People’s artist of Ukraine, singer Irina Bilyk lit breast in spicy photo.
The corresponding photo the star posted on his page in Instagram. She posed in a black bodysuit with a huge neckline. Your image Bilyk added long gloves and fishnets.
“Dear, prepare for you something new,” wrote the singer.
Note that the fans were delighted with the new publication of the star. They showered Irina with compliments.