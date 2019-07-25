Iryna Bilyk posed in a hoodie and boots

| July 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The singer tried on a youth outfit.

Ирина Билык позировала в толстовке и ботфортах

“This picture is to remind everyone that to be size XS — this is normal and comfortable. Well, that looks are very secondary when you have harmony,” — wrote in his microblog Irina Bilyk.

The post star accompanied her in the youth outfit. Irina posing in red boots and a sweatshirt in tone, writes storinka.com.ua. But about the skirt or pants Bilyk forgotten.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.