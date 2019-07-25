Iryna Bilyk posed in a hoodie and boots
July 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The singer tried on a youth outfit.
“This picture is to remind everyone that to be size XS — this is normal and comfortable. Well, that looks are very secondary when you have harmony,” — wrote in his microblog Irina Bilyk.
The post star accompanied her in the youth outfit. Irina posing in red boots and a sweatshirt in tone, writes storinka.com.ua. But about the skirt or pants Bilyk forgotten.
Loading...