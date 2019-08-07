Iryna Bilyk received a gift from the best friend a luxury car
Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who recently excited fans with a photograph, which merged in a passionate kiss with Mogilev, spoke about the precious gift of each other.
In Instagram account Bilyk admitted that he had received on the anniversary of explore a luxury car from the best friend.
Photo of the precious gift and the best friend of the star published in his photoblog.
“This year marks 30 years of our warm friendship with Valery. This is a very long time. For some a lifetime. I sincerely want to thank you for this amazing gift, for the support, kindness and my happy smile. I’m a bit embarrassed to talk about such gifts online, but I’m sure my followers will understand me. This is only a small fraction of the gratitude that I can Express to you, my dear friend. I cherish you and sincerely hope that our friendship will grow stronger with the years” — a touching thanked the singer in Instagram.
In addition Bilyk said that this year she celebrates 30 years on the music scene.
“Exactly 30 years as I sing for you, my favorite,” he shared with followers performer.