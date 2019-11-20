Iryna Bilyk shared the bed
Pop diva of the modern Ukrainian pop music Iryna Bilyk for many fans is a benchmark not only beauty, but also women’s wisdom. The actress was several times married, and she had to overcome quite a difficult path to his own happiness.
So, the singer has published in his microblog atmospheric black-and-white photograph, which depicted lying on the bed. Blond hair curled in ringlets, face to face with expressive makeup and expression of infinite sadness.
In the caption to frame the singer had delved into philosophical reflections on the theme of love in a woman’s life. The fact that a few days before Bilyk addressed the fans with the question about what is more important: to love or to be loved? And got many interesting answers from those who like to debate on social networks.
Now the famous blonde has summed up the results of the previous post and admitted: “I Think we need to take everything and not to settle for one or the other. Don’t change yourself for marriage out of love.” Bilyk said that marriage without love is wrong by definition and do not “keep” the relationship is, if they have long been exhausted. Even if a family has a child, it will be much happier knowing that the parents live in harmony, albeit separately from each other.