Iryna Bilyk shocked by the commando

The singer does not know.

Ирина Билык шокировала снимком без белья

Thus, recently, Irina has published black-and-white archival photos which depicted without clothes. The breast of the singer covers the unbuttoned blouse, and bent posture allowed to cover other sensitive places.

“There are days when you just want to sit nicely and be quiet”. — signed picture of Irina.

In review subscribers began vying to admire the figure of the artist: “What a beautiful picture! Ira, you are amazing”, “Wow, you got so thin? There’s a good girl”, “You are beautiful”, “you are so beautiful and talented! Twice was at your concert, I want more”, “God, I remember this photo.. 100 years ago”.

