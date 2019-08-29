Iryna Bilyk shocked in an unexpected way
Iryna Bilyk not cease to amaze his fans and this time appeared in front of them in a bold manner.
Thus, the Ukrainian singer posted on his page in Instagram is very ambiguous picture. She is depicted in a suit in the style of hip-hop. It consists of a white t-shirt with a boxy fit and a bright pattern, jacket and trousers also boxy bright green color. Your way singer added a chunky gold tone chain and pink glasses. At the head of the singer was the hood. It is worth saying that this is a very daring look for the singer who used to appear in public in a more restrained outfits.
The singer spent his page of the contest and now has announced the three winners. It is worth saying that the majority of fans were just in awe of this image of the singer and expressed her admiration.
Rocca VI prekrasni!!! Vashi saw Ochi on vgscan meters!!! The stench namour…Soustrot You so about bilya movie Bula my dream!!! VI Yak Aggy🍓🍓🍓. Ira thank you very much for the emotions in Kharkov😘very much enjoyed and admired❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉. Ira,love your songs,go to your concerts in Kiev.You are very talented and hardworking!Waiting for new hits!!!❤ it’s amazing Ahh, cool.. a girl love You for over 20 years, I know your work from before.. So I think I deserve 😘