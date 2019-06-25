Iryna Bilyk showed who was invited to the wedding of Alina Grosu

June 1, Alina Grosu and her lover, Alexander officially became husband and wife. And on the weekend, the pair played a magnificent wedding in Italy, inviting many celebrities. The first pictures from the celebration are already in the network and for them to see, who flew to Italy in order to congratulate the singer on such an important event.

Ирина Билык показала, кого пригласила на свою свадьбу Алина Гросу

So, the first shot from the wedding appeared godmother Alina Grosu, Irina Bilyk. In the picture with the bride and groom also posing Vitaly Kozlovsky, Dima Kolyadenko and Pavlo Zibrov. Probably someone else from the stars of the Ukrainian show-business was also present at the celebration of the artist, but the other photo has not yet appeared.

