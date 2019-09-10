Iryna Bilyk spoke about the disease
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who recently delighted way at his solo concert, said that was sick before the performance.
This artist has shared on his Instagram page, illustrating post your photo in the hat.
“Recently I was very ill with bronchitis, so I had to protect myself a bit, but on my solo album, I caught myself thinking that can’t work “sideways” and once again turn a blind eye to the recommendations of doctors”, — admitted Irina.
She also noted that never goes on stage without a good warm up. “The voice can not only disrupt, but to lose it forever, so good pre-chorus the Deposit is not only beautiful but also a healthy voice”, — said Bilyk.
