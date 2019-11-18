Iryna Bilyk spoke about the divorce
Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who previously excited fans with a post about marriage and love, decided to continue the conversation.
This time the singer wrote about the loveless marriage and divorce.
“But it so happens that people do not love each other, but still not divorced. Sometimes because of the material benefits, but more often because of the kids. And you would the baby care about feelings and to live with unloved man?” — she wrote, adding hashtags “divorce,” “life for children”.
The post Irina illustrated a sad picture. Fans again suspected something was wrong. They began to convince the singer that you need to check is love whether with a new man.
But the majority advised to leave and not torture yourself.
“Irina, you never stopped. Do not change yourself”, write the commentators.
She Bilyk on reviews is not responsible for and does not explain why she starts these conversations about family and love.
Recall that Bilyk married to a famous Russian stylist Aslan by ahmedovym. Together they are raising a young son.
