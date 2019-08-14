Iryna Bilyk spoke about the mysterious friend who gave her an expensive car
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk became a happy owner of an expensive electromobile, first told about the mysterious fan who made her a lavish gift worth 1.25 million USD. To dispel all rumors and speculation, the actress openly spoke about a generous donor.
Irina admitted that they did not expect to receive such a gift. At first she was taken aback and refused to take the car.
“I didn’t expect — for me it’s a very very valuable gift! He knew that I collected on the machine. But you know how it is: here gathered, and here already spent”, — laughing, said Iryna Bilyk in the air “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
She also called the man’s name. Valery — a longtime friend of the singer, with whom they maintain a cordial relationship for many years. He is the CEO of the company, which manufactures men’s clothing and accessories. Irina often uses his friendly advice. But their relationship, the pair did not advertise.
Followers of Irina in Instagram suggested that a star with Valery connects not only friendship, the pair credited with romance. But these assumptions Bilyk categorically rejects.
“This is my best friend! A gift for the anniversary — next year will be 30 years since I was on stage. He said, “Oh, all of you will give cars, electric cars, there is a trawling-La-La, and I’ll be the first, “said Irina channel “Ukraine” and added that finally deserve such a luxurious gift.
“Many of my fans write that I deserved it. So I’m just like Cinderella I’ll think that I deserve”, — shared Irina Bilyk.
