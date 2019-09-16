Iryna Bilyk told, who achieved popularity
Iryna Bilyk at the scene for about 30 years. But now, the singer admitted who has achieved fame and recognition. According to Bilyk, her old friend helped to pay for the first performances and concerts.
As told Irina Bilyk in an interview with Katya Osadchaya has already been more than 30 years, she communicates with a Valery, who became the first sponsor of the stars.
“This is my comrade, friend. Once about 30 years ago when he started his musical career, he even looked and my performance in the Palace “Ukraine”. Because if you know to rent the rooms of the Palace “Ukraine” for performance is worth 10 thousand dollars. I have not always had the money, he just helped me with my girlfriend. We’re really good friends and became relatives”, – shared Irina.