Iryna Fedyshyn again became a mother (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn, shown in the rest of Turkey slender figure in a swimsuit again became a mother. Good news, the artist has shared on his page in Instagram and showed a photo with a baby in her arms. Now Irene, who with her husband is raising two sons, there is also a charming daughter Sofia.
“Our family just got bigger! And now I have a daughter in America, Sofia. Let God bless her and give good fortune”, is a touching Irina wrote under the photo.
She explained that Sofia is the daughter of the brother of her husband. “Although everyone thinks Olya and sisters. Just the brothers have similar tastes”, — joked the singer, introducing with his family.
Now Irina is resting with his family in the United States and promises to return soon to the tour.
