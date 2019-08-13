Iryna Fedyshyn again became a mother
Singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who have shown themselves without makeup, has intrigued fans, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram the star posted a photo, which depicted with a tiny baby in her arms. The actress appears in a long red dress. As it turned out, Fedyshyn was godmother of the daughter of her relatives on her husband.
So, brother, lover Irene Vitali, Sergei and his wife Olga christened her child, and the godmother was called Fedyshyn.
The rite of baptism took place in America, where they live, Sergey and Olga, and where Irina came on tour.
“Our family just got bigger! And now I have a daughter in America, Sofia! May the Lord preserve her and gives a happy destiny PS: Sofia is the daughter of Sergei, the brother of Vitaly. Although everyone thinks Olya and sisters! Just the brothers have similar tastes,” commented a photo of the singer.