Iryna Fedyshyn boasted a curvy figure in a swimsuit
August 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Singer enjoys vacation in Mexico.
Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn after hectic tour of America allowed themselves a well-deserved vacation.
Now the star is enjoying a vacation in Mexico, where share hot pictures. On the photo Irina appears in a bright swimsuit and a sombrero.
“I’ve never been on such a beach, where everything in the palms. And the ocean is just incredibly powerful with his energy! At first it was even scary to swim among a lot of waves! However, on the second day I relaxed and learned to enjoy swimming in the ocean”, — shared his impressions of the rest artist.
In Ukraine the celebrity plans to return in late August. And in September Fedyshyn will please fans of hot the premiere of the clip.