Iryna Fedyshyn boasted curvaceous

| July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Popular Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who recently reacted angrily to rumours about his speech in support of the odious politician, boasted their forms, reports Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

In Instagram account Fedyshyn has posted a rather candid video in a swimsuit. Star walked near the sea in a red bikini.

In the frame Fedyshyn showed his seductive perspective — the singer lit a bust.

“And I’m on the sea,” simply signed movie star.

In the comments fans of Iryna Fedyshyn wished her a good holiday, and also noted that she has a rather curvy shape.

“Irina, you have gorgeous Breasts”, “Very sexy” — shared his opinion of the users.

