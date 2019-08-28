Iryna Fedyshyn in the bright swimsuit showed funny pics
August 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The star posted a photo to Instagram.
Famous Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn again captivated fans with its Sunny and a bikini.
In Instagram account Fedyshyn has published a funny photo during a vacation in Mexico.
Star jumped up and down on the sea in colorful bathing suit and tossed his bright cloak.
“Probably everyone in life there is the summer when you go on the ground, as if flying in the sky”, — signed photo of the performer.
In the comments fans of Iryna Fedyshyn filled her flattering compliments and said that the singer it is time to conquer the Maldives, which she for a long time suggests to her husband in his song.
“You’re so funny, cheerful, positive beauty”, “we Have to conquer the Maldives,” wrote the user under the post.