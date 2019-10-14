Iryna Fedyshyn showed her luxury flat
Artist has its own housing in Lviv and Kiev.
Popular singer Iryna Fedyshyn had a tour in your accommodation.
In Lviv she has an apartment of 100 square meters. It has everything I dreamed of artist: pillar, mirrors, glass, aquarium, piano. By the way, piano is in the kitchen. After all, a creative mistress everything should be at hand.
“Right next to the kitchen there is a piano. These two are my work room. If I’m going to do something, hum, ran to the piano, sang, to the recorder recorded – convenient and close”, — said Irina.
The singer admitted that he wanted to have everything fit in the apartment, and at the same time so the place had plenty of.
“We wanted an aquarium, a piano that stood to the column, gold, sauna, and all that climbed to 100 square metres, and that place had a lot of”, — said the singer.
After the apartment in Lviv, wife Fedyshyn in the past year bought accommodation in Kiev – apartment of 86 square meters is located on the eighteenth floor.
“Very cool, when you go high and see the city,” said the artist.
Interestingly, the real estate expert says in “social life” that apartment on a high floor, worth about 200 thousand dollars.