Iryna Fedyshyn showed off a perfect figure in a white swimsuit

| July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

In one of his published photos, the singer is depicted in a spectacular beach outfit. Irina posing on blue sky background in a white bathing suit and wide-brimmed hat in his hand. Separate bathing kit emphasized the slender form of the artist. Not surprisingly, the gathered a lot of likes and compliments from fans of the stars.

Ирина Федишин показала идеальную фигуру в белоснежном купальнике

Note that Irina in the social network Instagram signed 263 thousand people. Therefore, the number of likes she can’t compete with such stars, as, for example, Svetlana Loboda or Vera Brezhneva. But Fedyshyn has its own army of loyal fans who mostly leave comments in the Ukrainian language. And the work of Irina you’ll be Patriotic.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.