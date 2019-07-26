Iryna Fedyshyn showed off a perfect figure in a white swimsuit
July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
In one of his published photos, the singer is depicted in a spectacular beach outfit. Irina posing on blue sky background in a white bathing suit and wide-brimmed hat in his hand. Separate bathing kit emphasized the slender form of the artist. Not surprisingly, the gathered a lot of likes and compliments from fans of the stars.
Note that Irina in the social network Instagram signed 263 thousand people. Therefore, the number of likes she can’t compete with such stars, as, for example, Svetlana Loboda or Vera Brezhneva. But Fedyshyn has its own army of loyal fans who mostly leave comments in the Ukrainian language. And the work of Irina you’ll be Patriotic.
Loading...