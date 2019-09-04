Iryna Fedyshyn tried on the image of Baywatch
Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn in swimsuit pictures showed with relaxing on the beach, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
Iryna Fedyshyn is one of the most beloved performers of Ukrainians and take great pleasure in continuing to create music. So, on the official page in Instagram artist intrigued subscribers with news about the upcoming premiere.
“Summer gave a lot of inspiration, plans and ideas! So soon hot premiere. What do you think happens first: the video or the song?” intrigued Fedyshyn.
“Rescuer Malibu! Ira, you so pretty. Like on the cover of men’s gloss has gone and decided to decorate with their presence this beach! Not just a singer, but even some of Hollywood’s top model!!!”, “Irchik, you’re done! Very nice, sincere, kind! Let to you it will come back a hundredfold! Success to you!”, “Ira, a little too many photos in bathing suits. Complacency is superfluous, does not coincide, in my opinion, with your repertoire. Well, needless. Although you are now is incredible,” commented fans.