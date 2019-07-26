Iryna Fedyshyn was posing in a red swimsuit
Famous Ukrainian singer Irina Fedyshyn, who recently lit up the lush Breasts in the video, now shared a few more pictures from vacation, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On their pages in social networks, the star has published pictures, which poses in a red swimsuit, and was told that resting in Croatia.
“In my schedule appeared window! Not long thinking, I’m with my family, sat in the car and drove to Croatia! First visit to this country and it has already made me love her! Our first stop is the city of šibenik! We also plan to visit Makarska and Dubrovnik.” signed photograph of the singer, which shows long, slender legs.
However, Irina is so liked the city that then could not travel, but the singer has no plans of stopping and wants to know the country better.
“We stopped in Sibenik, and we have so enjoyed it that I do not want to go anywhere further. But our family is very adventurous! So … I will continue to explore all the beautiful places of this country,” said Fedyshyn.