Is alcohol destroys brain cells, according to the researchers
I have heard that alcohol destroys brain cells. Such a statement appeared, most likely due to inadequate behavior of some people after drinking. Scientific evidence this statement is not. However, the researchers found that the alcohol still has a negative impact on the human brain.
Alcohol is a neurotoxin, affecting the brain both directly and indirectly. Only 5-10 minutes will be required in order that the person would feel the effects of alcohol. The fact is that alcohol almost immediately enters the bloodstream and instantly spreads throughout the body.
People consume a moderate amount of alcohol, gets a feeling of relaxation, good mood, becoming more sociable. This condition is achieved thanks to the endorphins — the hormones of joy. This condition has no lasting effect. Some may occur the reverse reaction: worsening of mood, impaired speech and coordination of movement.
Excessive consumption of alcohol over a short period of time, may develop alcohol poisoning. In this case, the affected function of the brain responsible for the livelihood of the body.
One of the negative consequences is a violation of the cognitive abilities and the appearance of memory problems. Moreover, such effects do not develop immediately, but gradually. A disorder of the brain e are:
Atrophy of the brain. Among drinkers noticed a reduction in the size of the brain. However, held in 2017, the study showed that the reduction in the size of the brain may contribute to even a modest use of alcoholic beverages. Alcohol causes contraction of the brain responsible for memory and thinking. Among men, exceeding the permissible dose of alcohol, the risk of atrophy increased in 6 times.
Violation of neurogenesis. Excessive alcohol prevents the formation of new brain cells. In the future is fraught with the development of intellectual disabilities.
Syndrome Wernicke-Korsakov. Is accompanied by loss of brain neurons that is expressed by memory loss, disorientation, impaired muscle coordination.
If drinking pregnant woman, it can lead to impaired brain development and other organ systems in the fetus.
In conclusion, I want to remind you that although alcohol does not kill brain cells, but is “a time bomb”. Sooner or later the body will give a response to drink alcohol.