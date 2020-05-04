Is deadly for people in the US have discovered a venomous Asian hornets
Invasive species of hornet, which kills bees and can be fatal to humans, was discovered in the United States. About it writes USA Today.
A small number of observations, the Asian giant hornet in the Pacific Northwest triggered the alarm, he was nicknamed “Killer hornet”.
It’s regrettable nickname based on the presentation of entomologist of Department of agriculture of Washington state, Chris Looney. There were other variants of the name for the largest hornet in the world: among them the “Yak-killer hornet” and “giant Sparrow”.
This spring, the agriculture Department in Washington began hunting Asian giant hornets after two confirmed observations.
And although the authorities concerned, especially the population of bees, the risk to humans is low.
The hornets “are not going to kill someone … don’t panic,” said Looney.
The territory of the appearance of a hornet is limited to the Pacific Northwest, although smaller European hornet, which is sometimes mistaken for Asian giant hornet appeared on the East coast.
For people who are faced with the Asian giant hornet, Harriers gave simple advice: “Just run away”.
According to him, in Japan, the predators are killed each year from 40 to 50 people, many victims suffer from allergies, but some of them only die from the poison.
Rare complications can include localized necrosis, respiratory failure, renal failure, liver damage and blood clots.
But the greatest danger in the United States, they account for the already vulnerable populations of bees.
Looney described the life cycle, when the Asian giant hornets attack the bees in early summer, turning the production into “meatballs” to feed the hornet larvae. Soon, the hornets leave the “hunting phase” to “phase of slaughter” — the mass murder of bees to hornets could Rob their hives.
In recent weeks efforts have been made to curb the spread of hornets that prey on almost any insect.
Videobloger on YouTube Coyote Peterson, in an effort to measure the most painful stings in the world, tracked down a giant hornet in Japan, and deliberately took a bite of an insect, writes USA Today.
Unfortunately for Peterson, the sting of a hornet flew into his hand, and it was much more poison than he expected. His hand swelled up incredibly, and he experienced incredible pain.
One thing that can make the locals to help: to report suspected sightings to the Department of agriculture in Washington state.
