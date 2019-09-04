Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open On Labor Day? Here Are The Hours
The one-stop coffee shop’s hours could vary on the Sept. 2 holiday.
Once the Labor Day parties and other festivities are over, Dunkin’ Donuts won’t stop the celebrations. According to KCTV5, some Dunkin’ locations will commemorate a follow-up holiday to Labor Day.
“Back to the Grind Day” will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and it will offer a back-to-work pickup for those dreading the routine of getting back into grind. On “Back to the Grind day,” the Dunkin’ Donuts chain will offer 50 cent espresso shots with any drink. The deal also comes with a chance to win more free espresso. You can check Dunkin’s Instagram page on Sept. 3 for details.
Even though it’s not quite fall yet, Dunkin’s festive fall lineup debuted at shops nationwide last week. While some critics disagree with the introduction of fall beverages before Labor Day, others are thrilled about the early release. Some of the new flavors include Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte and classic Pumpkin Flavored coffee drinks.
Dunkin’ Donuts has also introduced new apple cider donuts and Munchkins, as well as pumpkin-flavored donuts and muffins. Dunkin’ fans will be able to get a taste of fall as they say goodbye to summer.