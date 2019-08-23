Is it dangerous to drink alcohol on an empty stomach?
When a person refuses a meal, if he knows that in the near future will be to drink alcohol, it is called “drunkorexia”.
While the exact reasons for this action are not established. But experts say that such a lot of reasons.
While experts believe that the way someone wants to get drunk, while drinking some someone want to look good in tight clothes. But there is another motive which causes the greatest concern among physicians.
Often people deliberately don’t eat before drinking because of calories. And because alcohol is rich in them, they decide to abandon the calories in the diet in favor of calorie in alcohol.
Some researchers, speaking of the “drunkorexia” I mean a situation when people in the morning after a wild party going on exhausting workout, or simply restrict yourself to eating. This option is less harmful, but still, even he suggests that in humans, significant problems in relationships with food.