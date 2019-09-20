Is it harmful to sit in the posture “foot to foot”?
Doctors strongly recommend not to sit in the posture “foot to foot” for a long time is harmful for a number of reasons. In the first place, because sitting in a pose of the person is chronic poor circulation in the limbs.
Perhaps if you sit with folded legs, a minute or two, a lot of damage and health will not suffer. However, doctors, whose opinion was published by the portal “Rambler/doctor”, urged not to sit that way. In this situation, according to them, at the same time pinch the nerve and blood vessel that can not be considered completely safe.
“The compression of popliteal vessels provokes chronic poor circulation in the limbs. Keeping the pose “legs” for a long time, people risks triggering the processes leading to paralysis of the peroneal nerve, as well as overhang of the foot or the toes,” explained surgeons.
In addition, to sit in this position is extremely harmful for veins and blood vessels. Doctors claim that this violated the circulation of the blood and lymph circulation, there are prerequisites for the emergence of varicose veins.
In turn, foreign experts give evidence that when he flips one foot to the other increases the load on the sacroiliac joint and the spine. As a result, the man who frequently sits in this position, can develop arthritis, thrombosis and blood stasis in the pelvic area.