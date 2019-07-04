Is it normal to have blood in the urine?
Sometimes consider themselves completely healthy people are astonished when they see blood in the urine. But is it really so dangerous?
The appearance of the particles of blood in the urine can never be considered the norm, which is cause in order to appeal to the General practitioner. However, we should not think that this is definitely a symptom of some severe and dangerous for life diseases. Most often blood in the urine cause urinary tract infections, which can be easily removing with antibiotics. But in some more rare cases, blood in the urine is a symptom of tumors of the bladder or kidneys. So to delay the diagnosis should not be.
Listen to your feelings. Does the appearance of blood in the urine from any pain when urinating? If the answer is Yes, then with a probability of 99% is a symptom of a urinary tract infections that cause pain or burning when going to the toilet. If blood in the urine is not accompanied by pain, it is much more alarming symptom.
Note that tumors of the kidneys and bladder are rare, but they are much easier to treat if detected at an early stage when they still don’t have a metastases. In addition, women are often difficult to understand if there is blood in the urine from the urinary tract or from vagina during menstruation. However, if the blood occurs in women post-menopausal period, you need as quickly as possible to rush to the hospital.