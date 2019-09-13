Is it possible to whiten teeth: experts
Many people want to have clean white teeth, but not everyone can afford to this procedure. Someone has no time, and some money. So some people run to the “proven” ways to clean teeth at home. What this may cause in our material.
1. The use of soda, coal, salt
Our tooth enamel is like a stone for the delicate skin. The only thing you can achieve, using these substances is to scratch the enamel of the tooth that in the future there could settle the infection. Consult with your dentist may advise more sparing methods.
2. Whiten teeth with hydrogen peroxide
Despite the fact that many of the professional tools in their composition contain a peroxide, use it in its pure form is not the best option. The use of peroxide can lead to the appearance of cracks, stains on the tooth surface, and simple — to burn.
3. The use of whitening toothpastes
These funds can only remove the yellowness of teeth, and even then not in full, which occurs after the consumption of tea, coffee, or nicotine. Carefully read the composition of the paste: if it index more RDA 101 — its use is not recommended, or at least use it no more than twice a week.
4. The use of special stripes and cap
When you use these funds categorical opinion is not. They are designed by professionals, act on the teeth gently. But all the same not superfluous to consult with a specialist in case your enamel has hypersensitivity?
To sum up, experts recommend not to risk with experiments on the acquisition of snow-white smile in the home, and to consult with the dentist.