Is it true red wine good for health?
The surgeon Vadim Popov has debunked the old myth about the useful properties of ordinary red wine to support heart health. To protect the body fits better with proper nutrition and an active lifestyle.
Heart disease is more common in men because they, unlike women, tend to lead an unhealthy lifestyle. Direct impact on health has also hormones. Ischemic stroke and coronary artery disease are the most common heart diseases.
“People mistakenly believe that certain foods or pills will protect us from all troubles. It does not happen. For good health and longevity will change the whole way of life. Of course, this is not a guarantee, but the risks are reduced,” — said Popov.
The doctor recommended to have an optimistic attitude and avoiding stress. As for red wine, its benefits for the heart clinically not confirmed, so don’t treat it as a preventive tool.