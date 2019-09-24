Is it true that ordering pepperoni pizza 911 is a hidden way to ask for help
Within a few years social networking is covered by the post of that 911 call to order pizza delivery — this is an unofficial way to secretly call for help. But is it really?
In the message, distributed social networks, says: “If you need to call 911, but you are afraid due to the fact that someone in the room, dial the number and ask for a pepperoni pizza. They ask, do you know what call 911? Say “Yes” and continue pretending to make the order. Dispatchers are trained to ask specific questions “Yes” or “no” … don’t hang up!”
In fact, dispatchers are not trained to interpret the ordering of pizza as a hidden method of accessing an emergency appointment.
Christopher Carver, Director of operations control center of the National Association of emergency rooms, the Associated Press said that the request “pizza emergency is not standard practice or procedure”.
Carver said that the dispatcher won’t hang up on hearing the order pizza, he will ask more questions to determine what’s going on. But, according to him, there is no uniform national rules regarding what to do if someone calls and orders a pizza.
Carver suggested that if someone can’t talk on the phone, he should write to the emergency service 911. He said that “people should make every effort to report his location to the 911 dispatcher”.
The idea is to order a pizza as a cover to call the police attracted worldwide attention after an advertising campaign More Super Bowl, which was released in 2015.
A woman calls 911, reports his address and orders a pizza, and the dispatcher asked whether the call was a joke. She continues to do the ordering, and finally the Manager asked not happened if she had an emergency . At this point she might say “Yes.” Then the dispatcher sends help. The advertisement ends with the message: “When it is difficult to say — we need to listen.”
In 2014, the Internet news media company Buzzfeed interviewed a Manager, which is described in detail in the social network Reddit an emergency call, which began with an order of pizza and followed the script. Rossalyn Warren, a former journalist at Buzzfeed, who wrote this story, said she interviewed the Manager and another woman who said she used the same tactics.