Is it true that the cancer is only in light smokers
Foreign experts have debunked the 3 most popular myth associated with lung cancer. Among the misconceptions — cancer can only develop in smokers.
According to the world health organization (who), lungs of steel cause the greatest number of cancer deaths in 2018, 18.4% of the total. According to doctors, these cases could be preventable, if timely treatment was initiated.
The first myth is that malignancy is associated only with smokers. According to a fifth of diagnosed not fond of addiction. However, it is important to note that the fascination cigarettes in 30 times increases the likelihood of developing the disease. It has been proven that the smoke from the cigarettes of other people, also called secondhand smoke, causes disease. Exposure to radon, radiation, and other industrial substances, especially over a long period of time also exert their harmful effects on the respiratory system.
The second myth — people without symptoms don’t have to worry about lung cancer. According to doctors, signs can be completely different, they are easily confused with other diseases such as pneumonia, allergies or colds. This often leads to incorrect diagnosis and delay of diagnosis. Should alert: chest pain, unexpected weight loss, coughing up blood, fatigue, shortness of breath.
The misconception is that people with this malignancy there is no hope. In addition to chemotherapy new advances in treatment such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy, alone or in combination with other treatments showed improved survival.