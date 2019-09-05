Is not unique “famous” the Russian robot to embarrass the new “achievement”
September 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
In the Russian media appeared information that the robot is “Fedor” on the International space station “included a drill and rubbed his hands with a towel”, it caused a wave of jokes on the part of network users.
This was reported on page in Facebook”Royce-24″.
“That’s incredible! There are no analogues”, — said the publication administrators.
Users under the post noted, “in favor of” the latest achievements in the robot, and also called for the astronauts to be vigilant, because Fedor can fail and commit mass murder with drills that have learned to use.
Also individual readers shared their expectations from future activities “Fedora” on Board the ISS.